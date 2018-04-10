Insider Selling: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Insider Sells 1,231 Shares of Stock

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) insider Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $35,834.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,523.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.38, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 571.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 49,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 38.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

