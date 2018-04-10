Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.45% of Landstar System worth $19,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $2,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Landstar System by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 124,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Cowen increased their target price on Landstar System from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Landstar System from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Landstar System from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

LSTR stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.95. 513,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,066. The stock has a market cap of $4,421.70, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $118.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Landstar System declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,960,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

