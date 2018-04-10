Societe Generale Analysts Give Lanxess (LXS) a €67.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €67.00 ($82.72) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LXS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. equinet set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.70 ($89.75) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.91 ($87.55).

Shares of Lanxess stock traded up €0.08 ($0.10) on Monday, reaching €61.80 ($76.30). 316,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a one year low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a one year high of €74.50 ($91.98).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

