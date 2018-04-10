Lanxess (LXS) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($102.47) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €69.00 ($85.19) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.91 ($87.55).

Shares of LXS stock traded up €0.08 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting €61.80 ($76.30). The company had a trading volume of 316,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a twelve month high of €74.50 ($91.98).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

