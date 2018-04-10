LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Santander lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,624,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,027,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,528,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,095,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 206,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,400. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $9,053.66, a PE ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 1.69.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries.

