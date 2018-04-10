Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,549 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 470.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 98,752 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs set a $100.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $694,752.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,928,854. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

