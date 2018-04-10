LatiumX (LATX) Trading Up 18.9% This Week

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. LatiumX has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $5,681.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LatiumX token can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LatiumX has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00756086 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00177182 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039167 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00063668 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LatiumX Profile

LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,500,588 tokens. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LatiumX’s official website is latium.org. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin.

Buying and Selling LatiumX

LatiumX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

