DIRTT (TSE:DRT) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Laurentian

DIRTT (TSE:DRT) had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd. Laurentian’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

DRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of DIRTT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of DIRTT from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of DIRTT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of TSE DRT traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.25. The company had a trading volume of 395,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,804. DIRTT has a 52 week low of C$4.39 and a 52 week high of C$7.05.

DIRTT (TSE:DRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.15). DIRTT had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of C$74.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.50 million.

DIRTT Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

