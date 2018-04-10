Lawson Products (LAWS) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.04

Media stories about Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lawson Products earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.76863283846 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LAWS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.64. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.54, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Michael G. Decata bought 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $54,046.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,959.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Discipline Master Lkcm purchased 120,000 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 248,131 shares of company stock worth $6,076,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

