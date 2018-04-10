Lazard (LAZ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lazard have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This price performance was backed by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company is well positioned to grow organically, driven by strength in its Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. Notably, in 2016, Lazard acquired Verus Partners and the remaining stake in MBA Lazard, to fortify its financial advisory business footprint across America. However, its dependence on local and global economic conditions for revenue generation and regulatory pressure can hurt top-line growth in the near term. Nevertheless, focus on cost management will likely enhance the company’s profitability.”

LAZ has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura raised Lazard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Instinet raised Lazard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs raised Lazard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Lazard from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Lazard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $52.05 on Monday. Lazard has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,786.77, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Lazard had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Lazard news, COO Alexander F. Stern sold 15,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $810,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,805,094.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,886.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lazard by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,687,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lazard by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 388,820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lazard by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 324,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lazard by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 480,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 230,839 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 474,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 196,575 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

