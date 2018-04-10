LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.09

Media headlines about LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LCI Industries earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7307440780394 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

LCI Industries stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.85. 118,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,747. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $86.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2,504.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.03.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $547.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.19%.

In related news, Director James Gero acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.29 per share, with a total value of $280,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick C. Fletcher sold 2,234 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $245,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,845 shares of company stock worth $982,012. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

