Lear Co. (LEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.53.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, January 21st.

LEA stock traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.20. 462,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,237.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.46. Lear has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $202.42.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.32%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Lear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $954.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mel Stephens sold 17,006 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $3,282,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 9,618 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.16, for a total value of $1,828,958.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,115 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lear by 13.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lear by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lear by 242.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lear by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems.

