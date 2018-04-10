Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 208,985 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Lear worth $33,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Lear by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lear by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,573,000 after purchasing an additional 42,464 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lear by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 887,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,571,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Lear by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 801,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,535,000 after purchasing an additional 97,214 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.72.

In other news, Director Donald L. Runkle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $190,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mel Stephens sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $3,282,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,115 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,331 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $5.83 on Tuesday, reaching $195.00. 820,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,101. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $202.42. The company has a market cap of $12,661.96, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.13. Lear had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $954.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

