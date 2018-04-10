Lear (NYSE:LEA) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Lear (NYSE:LEA) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lear earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.0872608632145 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Lear stock opened at $189.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,661.96, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.45. Lear has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $202.42.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

Lear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $954.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on LEA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $188.00 price objective on Lear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.72.

In related news, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $1,021,622.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mel Stephens sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $3,282,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,115 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,331 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

