Leerink Swann Reiterates Outperform Rating for MacroGenics (MGNX)

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Leerink Swann in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $22.58 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $949.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 2.45.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.22. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $152.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.59 million. equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $272,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon Marc Wigginton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $1,098,005. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

