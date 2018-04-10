Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 63,696 Shares of ViewPoint Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in ViewPoint Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 1.77% of ViewPoint Financial Group worth $36,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ViewPoint Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 61,932 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ViewPoint Financial Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ViewPoint Financial Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Leucadia National Corp acquired a new stake in ViewPoint Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ViewPoint Financial Group by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTXB stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. 646,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,703. ViewPoint Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $2,046.07, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ViewPoint Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). ViewPoint Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that ViewPoint Financial Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTXB. ValuEngine upgraded ViewPoint Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded ViewPoint Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewPoint Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of ViewPoint Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on ViewPoint Financial Group to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

In related news, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $65,685.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $220,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,185. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 63,696 Shares of ViewPoint Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/legacytexas-financial-group-inc-ltxb-shares-bought-by-glenmede-trust-co-na-updated-updated-updated.html.

About ViewPoint Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for ViewPoint Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewPoint Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.