Legg Mason (LM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Legg Mason have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has displayed an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the trailing four quarters. The company’s strategic acquisitions over the last few years, are anticipated to boost top-line growth. Also, Legg Mason’s cost control measures will provide support to its financials. Further, the company's focus on expanding product offerings for its customers bode well for the long-term. However, continued equity AUM outflows and stringent regulatory landscape remain major concerns for the company.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LM. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Legg Mason from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Legg Mason from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Legg Mason to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Legg Mason from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of LM stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 232,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,001. The stock has a market cap of $3,341.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Legg Mason has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.11 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LM. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

