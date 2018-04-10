Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.59. Leggett & Platt also posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.32 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Gabelli raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

NYSE LEG opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,866.18, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Matthew C. Flanigan sold 10,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $460,592.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $265,075.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,668. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,462,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,849,000 after purchasing an additional 320,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,658,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,906,000 after purchasing an additional 109,248 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,101,000 after acquiring an additional 787,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,110,000 after acquiring an additional 40,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

