Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $217,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $265,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $470,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,743.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,932 shares of company stock worth $2,122,668 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.48. 622,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,900. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $5,809.32, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

