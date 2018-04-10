Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 823,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,777,000. Genesco comprises 8.4% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 4.14% of Genesco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Genesco by 68.9% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Genesco by 59.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genesco during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 38.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 92,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Genesco by 31.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 248,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.18, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Genesco has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $55.90.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.00 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

