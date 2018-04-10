LEOcoin (LEO) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LEOxChange, Bit-Z, Livecoin and C-CEX. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $23.39 million and approximately $20,810.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,785.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.05929190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.16 or 0.09474450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01695450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.02461800 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00200773 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00608639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.95 or 0.02633600 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 109,189,763 coins and its circulating supply is 100,832,345 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEOcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency developed from Litecoin. It uses the Scrypt-Jane algorithm and has a 5% premine. LEOcoin aims at being an easy-to-use, pseudonymous cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LEOxChange, Livecoin, C-CEX and Bit-Z. It is not presently possible to buy LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

