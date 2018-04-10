Constantine Pefanis Purchases 1,700 Shares of Leon's Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Stock

Leon's Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) insider Constantine Pefanis purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.68 per share, with a total value of C$28,356.00.

TSE:LNF opened at C$16.80 on Tuesday. Leon's Furniture Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$16.21 and a 1 year high of C$19.57.

Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.01). Leon's Furniture had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of C$595.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$600.85 million.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Leon's Furniture in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

About Leon's Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, The Brick Clearance Centre, United Furniture Warehouse, Brick's Midnorthern Appliance, and Appliance Canada banners.

