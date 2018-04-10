LG Display (LPL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LG Display presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $11.73 on Monday. LG Display has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8,108.13, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). LG Display had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. research analysts predict that LG Display will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $13,744,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 717,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 346,902 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of LG Display by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 621,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 346,019 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,544,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

