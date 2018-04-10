Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One (FWONA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.51% of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One worth $38,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Archon Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FWONA shares. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,553.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.00 million. Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One (FWONA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/liberty-media-co-series-a-liberty-formula-one-fwona-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One Profile

Liberty Media Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company principally operates in North America. Its principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and the Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Co. - Series A Liberty Formula One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Co. - Series A Liberty Formula One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.