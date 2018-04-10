Liberum Capital Cuts Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) Price Target to GBX 730

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its target price trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 765 ($10.81) to GBX 730 ($10.32) in a research report released on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 800 ($11.31) price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 585 ($8.27) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 640 ($9.05) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 905 ($12.79) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 689.36 ($9.74).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 650 ($9.19). 664,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,086. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($7.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 769 ($10.87).

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

