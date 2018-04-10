Kier Group (KIE) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($22.61) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KIE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($22.61) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,369 ($19.35) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($19.79) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($21.34) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,495.80 ($21.14).

Shares of KIE traded up GBX 18 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 971.50 ($13.73). 308,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,724. Kier Group has a 52 week low of GBX 942 ($13.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,505 ($21.27).

In other Kier Group news, insider Adam Walker bought 2,559 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 971 ($13.72) per share, for a total transaction of £24,847.89 ($35,120.69). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,001.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company’s segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure sectors and public sectors.

