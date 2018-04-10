Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.67) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRO. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.39) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 258.50 ($3.65).

Shares of LON:MRO traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 211.30 ($2.99). The stock had a trading volume of 16,968,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 261.90 ($3.70).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in buying manufacturing businesses. The Company’s businesses include Nortek and Brush Turbogenerators. It operates through four segments: Energy, which includes the Brush business that is engaged in supplying energy industrial products; Air Management, which includes the Air Quality & Home Solutions business that manufactures ventilation products and the Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning business that manufactures and sells split-system and packaged air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, air handlers and parts; Security and Smart Technology, which includes the Security & Control business along with the Core Brands and GTO Access Systems businesses; Ergonomics, which includes the Ergotron business that manufactures and distributes products designed with ergonomic features including wall mounts, carts, arms, desk mounts, and stands that attach to or support display devices.

