Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Workspace Group (WKP)

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($15.55) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($12.37) to GBX 925 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.84) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,012 ($14.30) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.55) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.60) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,012.63 ($14.31).

LON:WKP opened at GBX 1,026 ($14.50) on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 748 ($10.57) and a one year high of GBX 1,040.50 ($14.71).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace Group PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in property investment. The Company provides commercial property to let throughout London. The Company owns and manages over 65 properties all across London and is home to approximately 4,000 new and growing companies.

