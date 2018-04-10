Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (LBTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $492,168.00

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can currently be purchased for about $69.63 or 0.01017990 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, EXX, YoBit and CoinEgg. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a market cap of $0.00 and $492,168.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded down 38.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.72 or 0.01677200 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007951 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017617 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001239 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00020548 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EXX, CoinEgg, AEX and ZB.COM. It is not currently possible to buy Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

