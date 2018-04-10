Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Lincoln Financial Group (LNC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Financial Group were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Financial Group by 14,542.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 62,533 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Financial Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Financial Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 286,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Financial Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Financial Group by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after acquiring an additional 513,786 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lincoln Financial Group stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $69.42. 2,109,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,089. The firm has a market cap of $15,094.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Lincoln Financial Group has a one year low of $62.67 and a one year high of $86.68.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Lincoln Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Financial Group will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Lincoln Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Lincoln Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Financial Group in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase raised Lincoln Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Lincoln Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $147,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,701.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $620,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,032,099. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Financial Group Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

