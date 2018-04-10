Linda Trading Down 32.4% Over Last Week (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Linda has a market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $134,635.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinsMarkets, YoBit, CoinExchange and C-CEX. In the last week, Linda has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00717490 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007007 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003945 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000667 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001790 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00098037 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030800 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Linda Profile

Linda (CRYPTO:LINDA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 8,926,898,407 coins. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linda is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency featuring a masternode network that process almost-instant and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinsMarkets, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Linda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.