Lindsay Manufacturing (NYSE:LNN) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Lindsay Manufacturing (NYSE: LNN) is one of 5 public companies in the “Farm machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lindsay Manufacturing to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Lindsay Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Farm machinery & equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Lindsay Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Farm machinery & equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lindsay Manufacturing has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindsay Manufacturing’s competitors have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lindsay Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lindsay Manufacturing pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Farm machinery & equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 28.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lindsay Manufacturing has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lindsay Manufacturing and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindsay Manufacturing 0 3 2 0 2.40 Lindsay Manufacturing Competitors 117 330 250 10 2.22

Lindsay Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $93.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.12%. As a group, “Farm machinery & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 4.19%. Given Lindsay Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lindsay Manufacturing is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lindsay Manufacturing and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lindsay Manufacturing $517.98 million $23.17 million 39.92 Lindsay Manufacturing Competitors $7.90 billion $482.27 million 26.80

Lindsay Manufacturing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lindsay Manufacturing. Lindsay Manufacturing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lindsay Manufacturing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindsay Manufacturing 4.13% 9.84% 5.18% Lindsay Manufacturing Competitors 1.43% 9.49% 2.74%

Summary

Lindsay Manufacturing beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lindsay Manufacturing

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand. Its Infrastructure segment provides Quickchange moveable barrier systems that help in highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and tunnels and bridge repairs; and re-directive and non-re-directive crash cushions, which are used to enhance highway safety at locations, such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards. This segment also offers specialty barrier products; road marking and road safety equipment; and railroad signals and structures, and diameter steel tubing products, as well as outsourced manufacturing and production services for other companies. The company serves departments of transportation, municipal transportation road agencies, roadway contractors, subcontractors, distributors, and dealers. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

