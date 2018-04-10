LinkEye Achieves Market Cap of $21.64 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 1% against the US dollar. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $21.64 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00759408 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00039282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00177163 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00062032 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject.

Buying and Selling LinkEye

LinkEye can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not presently possible to buy LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

