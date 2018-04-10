CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,571,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $113,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,417,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64,301.04, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS raised CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.81.

In other news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

