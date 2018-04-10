AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Position Reduced by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.5% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

In other news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $9,568,387.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $142,568.22, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 50.71%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

