Lisk (LSK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.65 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Lisk has a market cap of $889.39 million and $14.65 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $8.58 or 0.00125735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinroom, BitBay and Poloniex. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00197615 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001833 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00111721 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00210900 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00070738 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000927 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 119,960,032 coins and its circulating supply is 103,709,515 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself, operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, it's most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution and monetisation of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CoolCoin, Abucoins, Livecoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, COSS, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit, BitGrail, Coinroom, BitBay, Poloniex and CoinEgg. It is not possible to purchase Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.