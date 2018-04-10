Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) Price Down 32% This Week

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Litecred has a market capitalization of $43,399.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecred has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.49 or 0.04365860 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00732860 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00075971 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00056635 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00031971 BTC.

About Litecred

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

