Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $37.32 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7,858.37, a P/E ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.04). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,138,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,767,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,377,000 after purchasing an additional 758,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,786,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,636,000 after purchasing an additional 627,695 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,704,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 474,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

