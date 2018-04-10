JPMorgan Chase Reiterates Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYG. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

LYG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. 4,109,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,076. The stock has a market cap of $68,286.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.89. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,221,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 57,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,507,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 88,446 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,788,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 735,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 466,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 300,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

