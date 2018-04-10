LOCIcoin (LOCI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.72 Million

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, LOCIcoin has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. LOCIcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $16,662.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOCIcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001488 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00764586 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00176297 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,518,110 tokens. LOCIcoin’s official website is locipro.com. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loci has created “InnVenn”, a search tool that draws from an expansive database provided by inventors directly. The system serves inventors by offering immutable proof of intellectual property rights on a global scale presented in an interactive, user-modifiable, and visually appealing Venn diagram of technologies, inventions, patents and ideas. The LOCI token is an ERC20 token used to pay for services in the InnVenn app, and as a medium of exchange to buy and sell intelectual purpose “

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

