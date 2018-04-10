Lockheed Martin (LMT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lockheed Martin earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.62515079382 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

LMT traded up $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.36. The stock had a trading volume of 996,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,725. The company has a market capitalization of $95,569.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -22.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.01 and a 1-year high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 354.55% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.02%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $332.40 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $388.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $348.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.02.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.74, for a total value of $6,588,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 80,478 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,941.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Ambrose sold 7,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.89, for a total value of $2,690,259.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/lockheed-martin-lmt-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a security and aerospace company. The Company operates through four segments. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.