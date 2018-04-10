Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,612,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,592,000 after buying an additional 3,121,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,475,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,759,000 after buying an additional 2,972,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,796,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,421,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,919,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,960,000 after buying an additional 2,330,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,840,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,999,000 after buying an additional 2,139,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $156,907.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

