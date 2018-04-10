LoMoCoin (LMC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $24,521.00

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. LoMoCoin has a market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $24,521.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and CoinExchange. In the last week, LoMoCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00682003 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006561 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001707 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00100001 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029323 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002189 BTC.

LoMoCoin Coin Profile

LoMoCoin (LMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 313,040,319 coins and its circulating supply is 228,040,319 coins. LoMoCoin’s official website is www.lomostar.com. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC.

According to CryptoCompare, “LomMoCoin is an entertainment app that creates a treasure hunt experience with built in cryptocurrency rewards paid in LMC which is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency with a 5% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling LoMoCoin

LoMoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy LoMoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoMoCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoMoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

