Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $325.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray upped their price objective on Netflix to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up from $302.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,680,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,294,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $125,346.01, a P/E ratio of 238.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix has a 1 year low of $138.66 and a 1 year high of $333.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $198,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,102.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.92, for a total value of $218,820.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,129 shares of company stock valued at $121,091,506. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 76,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

