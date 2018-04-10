21st Century Fox (FOXA) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a report released on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research downgraded 21st Century Fox from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 price objective on 21st Century Fox and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded 21st Century Fox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of 21st Century Fox in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of 21st Century Fox in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.53.

Shares of 21st Century Fox stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,157,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,799. 21st Century Fox has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66,116.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. 21st Century Fox had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that 21st Century Fox will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. 21st Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in 21st Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in 21st Century Fox during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in 21st Century Fox by 86.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 21st Century Fox during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in 21st Century Fox during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About 21st Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

