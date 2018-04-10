Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $135.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $139.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a sell rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.00. 1,841,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $111.07 and a 12 month high of $157.15. The company has a market cap of $36,737.88, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $244,010.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $135.00” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/loop-capital-lowers-norfolk-southern-nsc-price-target-to-135-00-updated-updated-updated.html.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.