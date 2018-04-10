Lowe's Companies (LOW) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lowe's Companies earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the home improvement retailer an impact score of 46.4077301324227 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Lowe's Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe's Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

LOW stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.14. 5,665,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,387,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $73,239.20, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe's Companies has a 52 week low of $70.76 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 65.17% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

