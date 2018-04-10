WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (DGS) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:DGS) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,913 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.85% of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond worth $14,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 98.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 11.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 16.8% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 76,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 27,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 292.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGS traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. 101,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,064. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $57.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/lpl-financial-llc-acquires-29913-shares-of-wisdomtree-emerging-mkts-small-cp-div-fd-dgs-updated-updated-updated.html.

WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.