Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.40% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $15,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $138.21. 105,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,695. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $121.45 and a 1-year high of $151.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.4953 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

