LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,337 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. 861,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,718. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/lpl-financial-llc-has-15-76-million-position-in-schwab-emerging-markets-equity-etf-sche-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.